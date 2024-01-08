Winter Weather In Panhandle, High Winds Elsewhere

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for several Texas Panhandle counties. The National Weather Service is warning of snowfall up to six-inches and winds blowing as high as 65-miles per hour.

The Blizzard Warning is in effect through tonight into tomorrow morning. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for a big part of the panhandle and for parts of West Texas.

A Red Flag warning is in place for southwest Texas along the border as the high winds and dry conditions are making conditions favorable for the rapid spread of any fires. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the state until tomorrow evening. Strong rains and thunderstorms are moving across the state today.