Wintry Weather Blanketing US To Make Rare Dip To Gulf Coast

Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

(AP) — Wintry weather is forecast for much of the U.S., with freezing temperatures expected to dip as snow falls as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast.

Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, says cold air that far south is unusual. He says significant ice and up to 12 inches of snow are expected across parts of the southern Plains on Sunday and into Monday, with the most expected near the Oklahoma-Texas border. Chenard says sleet and freezing rain are forecast further south.