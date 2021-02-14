NATIONALTRENDING

Wintry Weather Blanketing US To Make Rare Dip To Gulf Coast

By 78 views
0
Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

(AP) — Wintry weather is forecast for much of the U.S., with freezing temperatures expected to dip as snow falls as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast.

Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, says cold air that far south is unusual. He says significant ice and up to 12 inches of snow are expected across parts of the southern Plains on Sunday and into Monday, with the most expected near the Oklahoma-Texas border. Chenard says sleet and freezing rain are forecast further south.

 

Police Body Camera Audio Released From BLM Protest

Previous article

Support Grows For Riot Inquiry After ‘heartbreaking’ verdict

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL