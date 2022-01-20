Wintry Weather Heading For South Texas Tonight

Wintry weather will be moving into South Texas later today, with the chance of freezing rain and sleet in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Zapata, Starr and Kenedy counties, as well as parts of Hidalgo and Willacy counties. Accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are possible between midnight and noon tomorrow.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for parts of Hidalgo and Cameron counties, with freezing rain and sleet possible in both areas.