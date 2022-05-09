Wisconsin Anti-Abortion Office Fire Investigation Ongoing

Damage is seen in the interior of Madison's Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Damage is seen in the interior of Madison's Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

(AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those who vandalized and threw two Molotov cocktails into the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group’s office.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Monday that no one has been arrested and there are no suspects in custody in the fire early Sunday morning. Barnes says one Molotov cocktail thrown into the Wisconsin Family Action office failed to ignite and the investigation is ongoing as to whether the second one did.

The fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison came after two Catholic churches in Colorado were vandalized last week.