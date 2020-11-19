Wisconsin Issues Recount Order Sought By Trump In 2 Counties

(AP) – The Wisconsin Elections Commission has ordered a recount of more than 800,000 ballots cast in two heavily Democratic counties. The order issued Thursday was approved after hours of partisan squabbling by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

President Donald Trump paid $3 million and filed a petition for the recount, seeking to undo Joe Biden’s victory in the key state. Trump claims “irregularities” in Milwaukee and Dane counties, which went for Biden by a more than 2-to-1 margin, but no evidence of illegal activity has been presented. The commission evenly split between Republicans and Democrats voted late Wednesday night to issue the recount order.