With Brown Trucks Everywhere, UPS Delivers Again In 3Q

In this July 27, 2020 file photo, the tails of three UPS aircraft are shown parked at Miami International Airport in Miami. UPS, whose brown delivery trucks have become omnipresent on neighborhood streets during the pandemic, is reporting strong profits and revenue in its most recent quarter. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(AP) — UPS, whose brown delivery trucks have become omnipresent on neighborhood streets during the pandemic, said profits and revenue surged in its most recent quarter. With so many people getting what they need delivered to the front door, the consolidated average daily volume at UPS jumped 13.5% Profit jumped 12% to $1.96 billion in the third quarter, or $2.24 per share. Per-share earnings with unusual items removed were $2.28, which is 42 cents more than Wall Street had expected. It’s revenue of $21.24 billion also easily topped analyst projections.

 

