With COVID Mission Over, Pentagon Plans For Next Pandemic

In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Deundre Bryant, right, a medical administrator, checks up on Tech Sgt. Rony Castaneda-Zamora a medical technician, while supporting the COVID response operations at University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, N.Y., Feb.16, 2022. (Spc. Khalan Moore/U.S. Army via AP)

(AP) — U.S. military medical teams deployed during the coronavirus pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn’t. The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients. Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines. That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis risking a large population, whatever its nature.

 

