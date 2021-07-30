With Evictions Looming, Congress Strains To Extend Ban

(AP) — Congress is trying to extend the nation’s eviction moratorium just hours before it is set to expire. It’s a longshot effort to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge. With quick congressional action difficult, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to step in. President Joe Biden had called on Congress to act after announcing Thursday he would allow the moratorium to expire Saturday. With passage unlikely in the split Congress, more than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction.