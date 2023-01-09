With High Hopes, Thailand Welcomes Chinese Tourists’ Return

(AP) — Three Cabinet ministers have welcomed Chinese tourists with flowers and gifts as they arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after China relaxed travel restrictions.

Thailand is hoping the newly eased restrictions will blossom into a surge of visitors and help restore its pandemic-battered tourism industry. Before COVID-19 hit, Chinese comprised about a third of all arrivals in Thailand. The flight from southeastern China’s Xiamen was heralded by Thai authorities as a major step toward boosting the economy. But it also exposed how tricky it is for tourist-hungry nations to navigate the coronavirus issue.

The United States and some countries in Europe and East Asia responded to a coronavirus surge in China by tightening their rules on entry.