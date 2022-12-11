With Suspect In Custody, Spotlight Returns To 1988 Bombing

FILE Police and investigators look at what remains of the nose of Pan Am 103 in a field in Lockerbie, Scotland, in this Dec. 22, 1988 file photo. U.S. and Scottish authorities said Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 that the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

The announcement that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack.

The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the bomb that destroyed a Pam Am flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie. The attack killed all 259 people aboard the plane and 11 on the ground.

The majority of those killed were Americans. Thirty-four years later, the public’s memories of the attack have largely faded, despite developments in the case that have intermittently returned it to the headlines.