With West Bank In Turmoil, New Palestinian Militants Emerge

(AP) — Small groups of disillusioned young Palestinians in the West Bank are taking up guns against Israel’s open-ended occupation, defying Palestinian political leaders they scorn as Israeli collaborators.

Israel has sought to crush the fledgling militants in near-daily arrest raids over the past year, leading to a surge of violence and deaths unseen in nearly two decades. One recently formed such militant group in a northern West Bank village illustrates the changing dynamics of the occupied territory.

More than 60 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of 2023, after Israel’s most right-wing government in history took office. Most were killed in Israeli military raids and in gunfights with Israeli forces.