WORLD

With West Bank In Turmoil, New Palestinian Militants Emerge

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
Palestinian militants take part in a military parade during a memorial ceremony commemorating their late comrades Ezzeddin Hamamrah, 24 and Amjad Khleleyah, 23, who were killed during an Israeli army raid on Jan. 14, 2023, in the West Bank village of Jaba, near Jenin, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Across the West Bank, small independent groups of disillusioned young Palestinians are taking up guns against Israel's open-ended occupation, defying Palestinian political leaders that they disdain as Israeli collaborators. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

(AP) — Small groups of disillusioned young Palestinians in the West Bank are taking up guns against Israel’s open-ended occupation, defying Palestinian political leaders they scorn as Israeli collaborators.

Israel has sought to crush the fledgling militants in near-daily arrest raids over the past year, leading to a surge of violence and deaths unseen in nearly two decades. One recently formed such militant group in a northern West Bank village illustrates the changing dynamics of the occupied territory.

More than 60 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of 2023, after Israel’s most right-wing government in history took office. Most were killed in Israeli military raids and in gunfights with Israeli forces.

New Crew From US, Russia And UAE Arrives At Space Station

Previous article

How Biden Leaves Wiggle Room To Opt Against Reelection Bid

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD