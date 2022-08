This booking photo released by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, shows Yaqub Salik Talib on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Talib, the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. (Dallas County Sheriff's Department via AP)

A witness is blaming former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib for starting the fight which left a North Texas youth football coach dead. Heath Mays tells WFAA it was Talib who threw the first punch last Saturday.

Video shows a man swinging a pilon before someone else pulls a gun and shots are heard. Lancaster police say Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, is accused of murder in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon.