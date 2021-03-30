Witness Describes Seeing Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, Monday March 29, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

(AP) — A man who was among onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May returns to the stand on Tuesday, a day after he described seeing Floyd struggle for air and his eyes rolling back into his head, saying he saw Floyd “slowly fade away … like a fish in a bag.”

Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts including chokeholds, testified Monday that he thought Derek Chauvin used a shimmying motion several times to increase the pressure on Floyd.

Before Williams testified, prosecutors led off their case by playing portions of a widely seen bystander video of Floyd’s arrest that sent waves of outrage and anger around the globe.