Witness: Taliban Hang Dead Body In Afghan City’s Main Square

People look up at a dead body hanged by the Taliban from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, on Saturday Sept. 29, 2021. A witness told The Associated Press that the bodies of four men were brought to the main square and three of them were moved to other parts of the city for public display. The Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police. (AP Photo)

(AP) — A witness says The Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan — a gruesome display that signaled a return to some of the Taliban’s methods of the past. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought Saturday to the square and three bodies were moved to other public areas in the city to be displayed. Seddiqi said the Taliban announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.

 

