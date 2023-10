A witness that refused to testify in Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is reportedly being subpoenaed in the Texas Attorney General’s federal investigation.

According to Bloomberg Law, Kevin Wood is scheduled to appear before a grand jury later this month. Wood is a contractor who worked on a remodel of Paxton’s home that was allegedly funded by real estate developer Nate Paul.

Paxton’s impeachment trial centered around allegations that he abused his office to benefit Paul, a donor to his campaign.