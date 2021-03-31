Witnesses Show Overwhelming Emotion In Day Three Of Chauvin Trial

One witness says he felt “disbelief and guilt” while another broke down on the stand Wednesday in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Christopher Martin is the 19-year-old employee of the Cup Foods store that took the 20-dollar bill believed to be counterfeit from George Floyd. Martin testified Wednesday he didn’t think Floyd knew the bill was a possible counterfeit. Charles McMillian cried on the witness stand as prosecutors played police body cam video of the arrest of Floyd.
McMillian was a bystander while police were arresting Floyd. Chauvin is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest last May, leading to his death.