Witnesses Show Overwhelming Emotion In Day Three Of Chauvin Trial

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listen as Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Christopher Martin as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

One witness says he felt “disbelief and guilt” while another broke down on the stand Wednesday in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Christopher Martin is the 19-year-old employee of the Cup Foods store that took the 20-dollar bill believed to be counterfeit from George Floyd. Martin testified Wednesday he didn’t think Floyd knew the bill was a possible counterfeit. Charles McMillian cried on the witness stand as prosecutors played police body cam video of the arrest of Floyd.

McMillian was a bystander while police were arresting Floyd. Chauvin is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest last May, leading to his death.