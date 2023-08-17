Witnesses To Deadly Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket File Lawsuit

File photo: People stand in the parking lot of the Tops Friendly Market on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Over a dozen people who survived the racially-motivated mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York last year are filing a lawsuit. They’re taking action against social media companies, the retailer that sold Payton Gendron his gun, and the company that manufactured his body armor.

They’re also suing Gendron’s parents, claiming they took no action to keep him from getting a gun despite awareness of mental health problems.

The plaintiffs say they suffered severe trauma as a result of the shooting in May 2022 that left ten people dead and three others hurt. Gendron has already pleaded guilty to state charges and will spend the rest of his life in prison.