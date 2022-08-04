WNBA’s Griner Convicted At Drug Trial, Sentenced To 9 Years

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, right, enters a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that reached the highest levels of US-Russia diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, right, enters a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that reached the highest levels of US-Russia diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — A judge in Russia convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and sentenced her to nine years in prison.

Judge Anna Sotnikova said the time Griner has served in custody since her arrest in February would count toward the sentence. Griner showed little emotion to the sentence. The unusually quick verdict came in a politically charged case amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine and could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange.

Before the verdict, an emotional Griner told the court she had no intention to break the law by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil when she flew to Moscow to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg.