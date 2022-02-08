Woman, 3 Children Killed In Wrong-Way Texas Panhandle Crash

(AP) — An Oklahoma woman and three children were killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving the wrong way on a Texas Panhandle interstate slammed into a semitrailer head-on. The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. Monday on Interstate 40 near the New Mexico border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Sabrina Watson of Edmond, Oklahoma, and three children, ages 7, 3 and 8 months, died when their SUV was westbound in an eastbound lane and slammed into the westbound semitrailer head-on.

DPS says the semitrailer driver was taken to an Amarillo hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.