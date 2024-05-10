Woman Accused Of Attacking Teen On School Bus

A Denton woman is in custody and accused of attacking a teenage girl on a school bus. Police say 21-year-old Traveonna Mays turned herself in at the Denton Jail on Thursday morning.

Mays reportedly got on board a Denton ISD bus on April 23rd, accompanied by her juvenile sister, and assaulted the 13-year-old victim. The bus driver called the police.

Mays is charged with injury to a child. No word yet as to whether her sister will be charged, but she’s been taken out of school. The victim has recovered.