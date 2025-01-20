TEXAS

Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Punching Officer Who Tried To Break Up Fight

A woman is in custody for reportedly punching a San Antonio police officer in the face as he tried to break up a fight at a West Side restaurant.

The officer responded around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to the reported disturbance at the IHOP location on Southwest Loop 410 near State Highway 151. When the officer tried to separate the three brawling women, one of them reportedly punched him in the face several times.

Backup soon arrived, and the woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer. Her name hasn’t been released.

