Woman Admits Role In Brownsville Counterfeit Savings Bond Conspiracy

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A California woman has admitted to her role in a more than million-dollar counterfeit savings bond scheme that ripped off banks in Brownsville. 45-year-old Summer Marie Creech pleaded guilty in Brownsville federal court to conspiring to produce and transfer fake savings bonds.

Federal prosecutors say in 2019 Creech began acquiring Series I savings bond numbers, and with the help of computer software, used the numbers to produce and print counterfeit savings bonds.

The fake bonds were sent to multiple co-conspirators who were able to pass them at various financial institutions. Creech acknowledged the group stole more than $1.6 million dollars. The scheme could get Creech up to 20 years in prison.