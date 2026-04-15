A woman is recovering after being shot by an alleged stalker outside her north Harris County home. HCSO says the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Emanuel Marin, had been stalking the victim for several days before confronting her.

Marin allegedly fired into the woman’s vehicle, hitting her in the shoulder, and also shot at her boyfriend’s car. Authorities say the boyfriend then struck Marin with his vehicle after witnessing the shooting and fearing for his life. Both Marin and the woman are expected to survive. Marin is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.