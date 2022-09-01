Woman Arrested After Accusing Taliban Official Of Rape

FILE - A woman clad in a burqa looks at other pieces of Afghanistan's traditional, all-encompassing dress at a store in Mazar-i Sharif, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 10, 2015. The Taliban announced they have arrested and will soon sentence an Afghan woman who appeared in a video on social media on Aug. 30, 2022, and said a senior Taliban official forced her into marriage and raped her repeatedly. (AP Photo/Mustafa Najafizada, File)

(AP) — An Afghan woman has been arrested by the Taliban after she appeared in a video on social media accusing a senior Taliban official of rape.

The woman, who identified herself only by her first name Elaha, said former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti forced her to marry him six months ago. She said he raped her repeatedly and beat her often. She pleaded for rescue, saying she was confined after trying to escape the country.

The Taliban Supreme Court says Elaha was arrested for defamation and, without mentioning any trial, said she will be sentenced soon. Khosti acknowledged marrying Elaha but denied mistreating her.