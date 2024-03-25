LOCAL

Woman Arrested After Breaking Into Wrong Home Trying To Find Boyfriend

A woman has been arrested after trying to force her way into a Los Fresnos home while trying to find her boyfriend.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Brenda Ramirez was using an app on her phone to track down her boyfriend last Wednesday.

A homeowner told investigators that Ramirez banged on his front door and then tried to force her way inside. She later told deputies that she was tracking her boyfriend’s phone and had gone to the wrong address. She’s been charged with criminal trespass following her arrest.

