A woman is in custody and accused of murdering her common-law husband in west Bexar County. Deputies found Tomas Calavera Jr. shot to death while conducting a welfare check on Monday afternoon at a home on Gunsight Pass.

Calhoun County deputies say Faith Goynes also set fire to Calavera’s truck in Port O’Connor. Goynes was arrested in Calhoun County on Wednesday for murder and arson.