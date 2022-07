A Brazoria County woman is behind bars for a murder that happened more than 17 years ago. Shelley Thompson-Lemoine is being held on one-million-dollars bail for the 2005 murders of an elderly Cleveland, Texas couple.

Luz and Antonio Rodriguez were found beaten and strangled to death by their daughter. DNA taken from the scene was later matched to Thompson-Lemoine who was in prison for drug charges. The motive for the killings remains unclear.