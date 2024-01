A woman is facing arson and capital murder charges related to a Christmas Eve fire in Forth Worth that killed two. The Forth Worth Fire Department said in a news release that Kristen Lewis was arrested Friday morning.

Lewis is accused of deliberately setting a fire at an apartment complex that claimed the lives of 47-year-old Dwight Durham and 28-year-old Galisha Gaston. According to the fire department, the fire damaged around 16 units and displaced about 25 residents.