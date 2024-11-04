Woman Arrested In Hit And Run Accident In McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen woman has been charged in a hit and run accident that put the victim in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man was crossing Nolana Avenue near 21st Street a little before 7 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a Honda sedan whose driver kept on going. However, police say she later returned to the scene and was placed under arrest. Police didn’t say how much time passed before she returned.

23-year-old Valeria Guadalupe Garza is charged with collision involving serious injury. The victim’s name hasn’t been released but police say he was 30 years old.