Woman Arrested In S. Korea After Bodies Found In New Zealand

A woman, center, leaves to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at Ulsan Jungbu police station in Ulsan, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases, authorities said. (Bae Byung-soo/Newsis via AP)

A woman, center, leaves to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at Ulsan Jungbu police station in Ulsan, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases, authorities said. (Bae Byung-soo/Newsis via AP)

(AP) — A woman has been arrested in South Korea on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. Authorities didn’t immediately say if the 42-year-old suspect was the victims’ mother. South Korean police detained her Thursday as part of the extradition process. New Zealand has 45 days to submit a formal request for extradition, and the Justice Ministry could then forward the case to a Seoul court to decide whether she will be sent to the country. The children’s bodies were discovered last month after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods from a storage unit. Police said the children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years.