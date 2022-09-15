Woman Arrested In S. Korea After Bodies Found In New Zealand

(AP) — A woman has been arrested in South Korea on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. Authorities didn’t immediately say if the 42-year-old suspect was the victims’ mother. South Korean police detained her Thursday as part of the extradition process. New Zealand has 45 days to submit a formal request for extradition, and the Justice Ministry could then forward the case to a Seoul court to decide whether she will be sent to the country. The children’s bodies were discovered last month after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods from a storage unit. Police said the children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years.