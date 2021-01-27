Woman Arrested Trying To Smuggle Meth From Mexico To U.S.

A woman is facing charges after being caught trying to smuggle over 100-pounds of meth across the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge.

Customs and Border Protection says the woman was asked to undergo a secondary inspection after driving a pickup truck over the border from Mexico on Saturday.

Agents found 14 packages of suspected meth weighing 114-pounds inside the truck. The truck and the drugs were seized and the woman was turned over to agents from Homeland Security for further investigation.