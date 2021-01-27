LOCAL

Woman Arrested Trying To Smuggle Meth From Mexico To U.S.

By 110 views
0

A woman is facing charges after being caught trying to smuggle over 100-pounds of meth across the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge.

Customs and Border Protection says the woman was asked to undergo a secondary inspection after driving a pickup truck over the border from Mexico on Saturday.

Agents found 14 packages of suspected meth weighing 114-pounds inside the truck. The truck and the drugs were seized and the woman was turned over to agents from Homeland Security for further investigation.

McAllen Police Investigating After GOP Official Receives Threatening Call

Previous article

Starr County Hospital To Get Refrigerator To Hold Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL