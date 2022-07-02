Woman At Center Of CLEAR Alert Found Dead, Husband Charged

The woman at the center of a CLEAR is dead. Police suspected foul play in the June 24th disappearance of 40-year-old Yolanda Jaimes after it was discovered that a “significant amount” of blood had been cleaned up at her home. Her husband, 48-year-old Jose Villa-Denova, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence.

A body in an “advanced stance of decomposition” was discovered June 28th and identified as Jaimes on July 1st. The investigation into what led to her disappearance and death continued.

Villa-Denova is currently being held on 50-thousand-dollars bail at the Travis County Jail.