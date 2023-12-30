Woman Attacked By Son, Deputy Crashes En Route

A San Antonio woman is in critical condition in the hospital after police say she was stabbed by her 13-year old son.

Police were called out around 6:00 p.m. Thursday to northwest San Antonio, where they found the woman who had been stabbed 30 times by the teen. The boy is now being detained.

Compounding matters, a Bexar County Deputy who was responding to the scene was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. Three people, including a 3-year old, were hospitalized for their injuries in the accident. The Deputy escaped injury.