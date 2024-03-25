Woman Caught At South Texas Bridge With Spider Monkeys In Purse

A woman is facing smuggling charges after allegedly trying to sneak several spider monkeys into the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped 26-year-old Bridiana Mendoza at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville on Wednesday.

Inspectors reportedly found six spider monkeys in Mendoza’s purse and backpack. Investigators say Mendoza admitted to trying to bring the monkeys into the U.S. in exchange for 700 dollars. The monkeys were turned over the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and are being housed at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.