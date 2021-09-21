Woman Charged After Daughter, 3, Found Dead In Garbage Bag

This undated photo provided by the Iosco County Sheriff's Office in Tawas City, Mich. shows Justine Johnson. Authorities have charged Johnson with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with multiple stab wounds inside a garbage bag. Justine Johnson was arraigned Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in 81st District Court in Tawas City, on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. (Iosco County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — Authorities have charged a Michigan woman with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter’s body was found with multiple stab wounds inside a garbage bag.

Twenty-two-year-old Justine Johnson was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges. Police were called to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula last Friday after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home.

Police said the bag contained the body of Johnson’s daughter, Sutton Mosser. A message seeking comment on the charges was left Tuesday for Johnson’s court-appointed attorney.