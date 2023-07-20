Woman Charged In Edcouch Car Crash Death Of Elderly Woman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Progreso woman is jailed following a 2-vehicle crash in Edcouch this week that killed an elderly woman and sent three other people to the hospital.

The woman, Ana Ramirez, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault, and endangering a child. The 5-year-old boy was Ramirez’s child.

Edcouch police have not yet identified the 87-year-old woman who was killed in the collision that happened a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 107 west of Mile 2. Ramirez is being held on bonds totaling $500,000.