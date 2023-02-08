Woman Charged In Raymondville Eight-Liner Investigation Pleads Guilty

A woman charged with multiple felonies for her connection to an eight-liner operation in Raymondville is changing her plea. Dominga Ledesma decided yesterday to plead guilty to one of the 16 charges she was facing in federal court in McAllen. The decision came as a surprise, since Ledesma had just testified in her own defense Tuesday afternoon.

Ledesma was charged with identity theft, unlawful use of identity documents and structuring financial transactions to avoid federal reporting requirements.

Prosecutors plan to drop the other charges against Ledesma when she is sentenced in April.