TEXAS

Woman Charged With Abuse Of A Corpse

jsalinasBy 108 views
0

A Texas woman is accused of trying to flush a fetus down the toilet at a Whataburger. Mallori Strait was seen on security camera, entering the bathroom at the restaurant in suburban San Antonio where she stayed for hours.

A police report shows the manager finally told her she had to leave. Strait and the child were taken to a hospital, where the newborn was pronounced dead. A Medical Examiner report shows the child was a girl, but the cause of death is pending. Strait is charged with abuse of a corpse.

Defense Contracting Slammed

Previous article

Heavy Travel Day Off To A Rough Start After American Airlines Briefly Grounds All Flights

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS