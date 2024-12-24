Woman Charged With Abuse Of A Corpse

A Texas woman is accused of trying to flush a fetus down the toilet at a Whataburger. Mallori Strait was seen on security camera, entering the bathroom at the restaurant in suburban San Antonio where she stayed for hours.

A police report shows the manager finally told her she had to leave. Strait and the child were taken to a hospital, where the newborn was pronounced dead. A Medical Examiner report shows the child was a girl, but the cause of death is pending. Strait is charged with abuse of a corpse.