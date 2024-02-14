Woman Charged With Murder For 2023 Fentanyl OD Death Of Boyfriend

A woman is charged with murder after reportedly supplying the fentanyl that cause her boyfriend’s fatal overdose in November.

Grapevine police arrested 35-year-old Kami Ludwig this week under a new state law that allows a murder charge against drug dealers if a user dies of an overdose.

Police say Ludwig bought Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl-laced pills from dealers in Fort Worth and Louisiana. She reportedly supplied them to her 47-year-old boyfriend, former Tarrant County Judge William Nolen, who died of a fentanyl overdose.