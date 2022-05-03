Woman Charged With Murder In Drunk Driving Death Of Progreso Man

Murder is the charge against a woman who police say was drunk and caused a 3-vehicle wreck that killed an 18-year-old Progreso man.

27-year-old Deana Nicole Gonzalez was arraigned on the murder charge Tuesday from her hospital room where she’s being treated for injuries she suffered in the smashup. She will be booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a $1 million bond when she’s discharged.

Authorities say Gonzalez had been drinking in Mexico last Saturday and was pulled over by police in Progreso. But she sped off, police chased her north on FM 1015 into Weslaco, until she plowed into the back of a Kia Optima stopped at a red light. The force of the collision sent the sedan into the intersection where it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the Kia, 18-year-old Jaime Elias Garcia, died of his injuries.

Mercedes school district officials say Garcia would have graduated this spring, and had signed up to join the U.S. Navy.