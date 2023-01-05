NATIONAL

Woman Charged With Repeatedly Poisoning Husband

jsalinas
This booking photo provided by the Lafayette County, Wis., Sheriff's Office, shows Amanda Chapin. Wisconsin prosecutors have charged Chapin with repeatedly poisoning her husband, Gary Chapin, during the summer of 2022. She faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Lafayette County. (Lafayette County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.  The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 50-year-old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was charged Dec. 28.

Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August.  According to a criminal complaint, the final dose rendered Gary Chapin comatose for four days.

Blood tests showed barbiturates in his system that came from drugs he used to euthanize animals. Online court records show the couple married in March. Gary Chapin filed for divorce five months later.

