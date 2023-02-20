Woman Critically Hurt In Rear-End Collision With Mercedes School Bus

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A woman is reported to be in critical condition after smashing her sedan into the back of a school bus in Mercedes Monday morning.

Police say the bus was on FM 491 preparing to turn onto the Harrell Middle School campus at around 8:30 when a Chevrolet Cruze plowed into the rear of the bus. The front of the sedan became crushed under the bus, the woman driver was pulled out of the vehicle, and rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Mercedes school district says the one student who was on the bus was not hurt.