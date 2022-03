A rural Edinburg man is hospitalized, under guard, facing a charge of murder – if he survives. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say a 911 call came in a little after 10 a.m. Thursday from a man who said he had killed his wife.

Deputies responding to the home near Davis Road and Ashley Avenue found a woman dead, and the man with what they said were life-threatening injuries. Authorities aren’t yet releasing the names or ages of the couple.