Woman Dies In Carjacking Incident

A 26-year-old man is charged with murder and theft in connection with a carjacking that led to a woman’s death in Dallas.

Police responded at 12:50 a.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle crash on Murdock Road. First responders offered medical assistance to a woman ejected from the vehicle who was found in the road. She died at the scene.

Police say Darion Thomas carjacked the vehicle with the woman inside and took off at a high speed. Thomas lost control of the vehicle colliding with a pole.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and is in police custody. The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the woman’s name.