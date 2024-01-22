TEXAS

Woman Dies, Others Recovering From Stabbings

A woman is dead after being stabbed at a residence in northeast Austin late Saturday.

A man with a stab wound directed police to where a man armed with a knife was with an injured woman inside the home. Three officers fired their weapons, wounding the man. He was taken to a local area hospital and is in stable condition.

Police located a second woman who was stabbed at the residence. Life-saving measures were performed but she was pronounced dead at the scene. There were three children in the house who were not injured. The other victims were taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition. The officers are on administrative leave pending results of the ongoing investigation.

