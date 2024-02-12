LOCAL

Woman Drives Vehicle In McAllen Convention Center Pond

(Photo from Mission Fire Fighters Association)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen authorities are looking into how a woman could have mistakenly driven her SUV into the large pond in front of the McAllen Convention Center. It happened a little after midnight Sunday.

The woman was able to get out of the vehicle although she reportedly sustained some minor injuries. Later in the day Sunday, McAllen and Mission fire crews were seen putting heavy-duty straps around the vehicle, and attaching them to a crane which lifted the SUV out of the water. No word on whether the woman may be charged.

