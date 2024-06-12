Woman Faces Charges For Stealing Mortuary Van, Body

Fort Worth police say a 35-year-old woman who drove off in a mortuary van with a corpse inside is under arrest. Police were notified of a stolen van at about 7 p.m. by the driver who was at the John Peter Smith Hospital.

Upon arrival, the driver told police he was transporting one body all ready in the van and had arrived at the hospital to pick up a second body before returning to the mortuary. The suspect who was later identified as Valerie Traglor-Ellis allegedly got into the van and drove it out of the parking lot.

Police say they located the van later with the body intact at Park Place Avenue. The van and its contents were returned to the mortuary service. Police soon located Traglor-Ellis and she was taken to the Fort Worth City Jail. Charges are pending.