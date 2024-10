A 42-year-old Harris County woman will be in court today in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband this past weekend. Deputies say Marisol Zamora is in custody facing a charge of murder.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. on Saturday to a home on Lone Oak. Upon arrival they found Miguel Zamora-Martinez dead at the scene of gunshot wounds. The couple’s children were in the home at the time the murder happened.