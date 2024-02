Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive in the Mission city jail early Tuesday morning.

According to Mission police, officers spotted the woman in her car stopped on the shoulder of Shary Road.

Police say she appeared intoxicated, drugs were found in the vehicle, and she was arrested at 12;51 a.m. About an hour later, she was found unresponsive in her jail cell. Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.