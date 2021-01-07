Woman Fatally Shot At Capitol Echoed Trump On Social Media

(AP) — The San Diego woman who was fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol had a history of social media rants against many of President Donald Trump’s favorite targets — illegal immigration, masks and his critics.
Ashli Babbitt frequently posted unsubstantiated comments online about election fraud by the president and his most extreme supporters. Police say the 35-year-old joined thousands of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Her husband says that “she loved her country and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country.”