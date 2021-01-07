Woman Fatally Shot At Capitol Echoed Trump On Social Media

This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to AP by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, shows Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was fatally shot by an employee of the Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, while the rioters were moving toward the House chamber. (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

(AP) — The San Diego woman who was fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol had a history of social media rants against many of President Donald Trump’s favorite targets — illegal immigration, masks and his critics.

Ashli Babbitt frequently posted unsubstantiated comments online about election fraud by the president and his most extreme supporters. Police say the 35-year-old joined thousands of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Her husband says that “she loved her country and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country.”